YPG Terror Group in Syria Gets New US Armoured Vehicles

Continued US support to the YPG terror group in Syria is further alienating its old NATO ally Turkey. Recent photos showed the YPG with Bradley armored vehicles, the same type US troops have been using across Syria. Turkey has long called for the US to end its military support for the group, which began back in 2015 to fight Daesh. Last month, the US House also passed its defence budget which will provide even more aid. Are tensions between Ankara and Washington set to worsen? Guests: Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat