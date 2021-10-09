October 9, 2021
How Squid Game tells the story of S Korea’s battle with inequality
Just days after being released on Netflix, the ultra-violent drama Squid Game became a global phenomenon. The South Korean show has captured viewers around the world by showing how rapid modernisation has left many people behind. Double Check asks why Squid Game has become so appealing to a mass audience. Is there more to it than just entertainment? #SquidGame #SouthKorea
