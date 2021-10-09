October 9, 2021
President Biden rejects Trump's request to withhold January 6 documents
The Biden Administration will not allow lawyers for former President Trump to withhold documents from lawmakers who are investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Hundreds of Trump supporters attacked police to storm the building in an attempt to stop Joe Biden from being confirmed as President. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Jan6 #CapitolHill
