October 11, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can the Doha talks open a new chapter in US-Taliban relations?
A high-level delegation of Taliban officials has met with US representatives in Doha. It marks the first face-to-face communication between the sides since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in late August. Haroun Rahimi from the American University of Afghanistan has more on what could be ahead for US-Taliban relations. #Taliban #US #Doha
Can the Doha talks open a new chapter in US-Taliban relations?
Explore