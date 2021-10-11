WORLD
1 MIN READ
How has Sebastian Kurz contributed to Islamophobia in Austria?
Sebastian Kurz has resigned as Austria's chancellor following allegations that he used government money to fund positive coverage of him in an Austrian newspaper. The police raided government offices as part of the investigation. Kurz denies the claims and says will remain the leader of his conservative party. Hande Taner from the Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations takes a closer look at the former chancellor's legacy in power. #Austria #SebastianKurz #Corruption
How has Sebastian Kurz contributed to Islamophobia in Austria?
October 11, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us