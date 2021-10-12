Contemporary Istanbul presents its 16th edition at Tersane Istanbul

Some of Istanbul's historic shipyards have been hidden from public view for more than six centuries. Now they're ready to welcome visitors again. But the buildings themselves are not the only drawcard. Right now they are housing some of the best examples of contemporary art. Zeynep Gokce takes us on a tour. Melih Ismail Inan, Director of Contemporary Istanbul 03:16 #ContemporaryIstanbul #ArtFair #TersaneIstanbul