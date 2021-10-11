Converted farmland helping to revive wildlife tourism | Money Talks

In Colombia, deforestation is rising as settlers move into areas abandoned by guerrilla groups and clear the land to make way for cattle and fields. But there are some farms in the country that are pushing back against this trend. As Manuel Rueda reports from the state of Caldas, they're finding more sustainable ways to profit from the land. #WildlifeTourism #Colombia #SustainableTourism