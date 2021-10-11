BIZTECH
US Senate passes deal to hike debt ceiling until December | Money Talks
Democrats and Republicans have agreed on a short-term extension to the US debt ceiling. Both parties agree the debt limit must be raised, but have been bickering over just how to do that. The Senate has passed the measure, which now goes to the House of Representatives. Without it, the US government would run out of money and default on its loans, and the shockwaves would ripple across the global economy. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. We spoke to Christian Lawrence, who's a senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank in New York. I began by asking him about the latest US employment report released on Friday. It showed 194-thousand jobs were added in September, far below expectations. #USsenate #DebtCeiling #JoeBiden #InfrastructurePlan
October 11, 2021
