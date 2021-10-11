Could Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr be the kingmaker in Iraq's elections?

Counting is under way in Iraq's parliamentary elections. There was a record-low turnout as many voters remain sceptical toward the country's political process. The CEO and founder of The Cordoba Foundation in the UK, Anas Altikrity, explains why that could open the door for Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr to decide the result. #Iraqelections #MuqtadaalSadr #Iraq