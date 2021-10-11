WORLD
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Steps Down Over Corruption Inquiry
The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has resigned from his position after a corruption inquiry linked him and his close associates to using taxpayer money to pay for manipulated opinion polls and for bribing a popular tabloid for favourable media coverage. Initially, Kurz was refusing to resign but the prospect of a no-confidence vote forced his hand. So, what does his resignation mean for Austria? And what will be the future of his politics? Guests: Judith Grohmann Author of 'Sebastian Kurz - The Official Biography' Reinhard Heinisch Professor of Comparative Austrian Politics at Salzburg University Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
October 11, 2021
