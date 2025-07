Iraq announces arrest of Daesh finance chief in operation

Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief of Daesh, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, who was sought by the United States. He was also the suspected former deputy to the late Daesh leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Counterterrorism and security expert Tallha Abdulrazaq, explains the significance of this arrest. #Iraq #SamiJasim #Daesh