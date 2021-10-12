October 12, 2021
US states to start calling Columbus holiday - Indigenous People’s Day
The 11th of October was a public holiday in the US, but not everyone was celebrating. Columbus Day marks the day in the 15th century when the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas. Christoph Strobel, professor of Native American History at University of Massachusetts Lowell explains. #ColumbusDay #IndigenousPeoplesDay
