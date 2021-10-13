An Oscar for Exiles | Nobel Prize in Literature | Vintage Egyptian Cinema

On this episode of Showcase; Nobel Prize in Literature 00:02 Godwin Siundu, Senior Lecturer at University of Nairobi 00:51 The Sun Machine is Coming Down at ICC 08:38 Shortcuts 11:26 Bahman Ghobadi’s Proposition 13:06 Khaled Hussein's 'I Miss You So Much' 17:41 Vintage Egyptian Cinema 19:40 Noguchi Exhibition at Barbican 21:43 #NobelPrize #BahmanGhobadi #IsamuNoguchi