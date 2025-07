Nobel Prize in Literature

When Abulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize in Literature last week, cheers erupted in both the UK where he lives, and in Tanzania where the author is from. Gurnah dedicated the award to those in his native country. But some of his fellow countrymen are not celebrating. Godwin Siundu, Senior Lecturer at University of Nairobi 00:51 #NobelPrize #Literature #AbdulrazakGurnah