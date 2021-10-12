EUROPE ENERGY: Facing a bleak winter?

DESCRIPTION: The world's getting back to normal and that's going to cost you. After eighteen months when gas wasn't needed so much, prices are soaring with increased demand and not enough reserves. How will Europe manage without the lights going out? GUESTS: Richard Ballantyne CEO of the British Ports Association Tim Skeet Adviser to Trade Association John Baldwin Managing Director at CNG