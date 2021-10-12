Early results show Muqtada al Sadr's party wins most seats in Iraq elections

Preliminary election results in Iraq show Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr's party has increased its number of seats in parliament. The results were announced on Monday, a day after the country went to the polls in an election that saw a record low voter turnout. Ahmed Rushdi, a senior policy adviser to the Iraqi Parliament, has more. #Iraq #elections #Muqtada