Long-running Tensions Mount Between Iran, Azerbaijan
Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan have risen after Iranian ground forces took part in military drills close to Azerbaijan’s border earlier this month. Much of the trouble between the two countries is rooted in last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which resulted in Azerbaijan gaining new access to areas close to Iran. Iran has since claimed that Azerbaijan is stationing Israeli troops near its border. Adding to the tension is Azerbaijan’s newly imposed customs taxes on Iranian trucks. Will this latest flare-up die down, or escalate? Guests Farid Shafiyev Chairman of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian Diplomat
Long-running Tensions Mount Between Iran, Azerbaijan
October 12, 2021
