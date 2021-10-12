WORLD
Iraq Election: Sadr Gains Strength but No Clear Winner
Influential Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr's supporters celebrated on the streets of Iraq after his party won the most number of seats in the parliamentary election. Though Sadr gained strength, there was no out-right winner in the polls that saw 41 percent voter turnout - a record low. The stage is set for Iraqi politicians to try forming a coalition government. But does Sadr enjoy the backing he needs to form a coalition? Guests: Ahmed Rushdi Former Adviser to the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Lahib Higel Senior Iraq Analyst with the International Crisis Group Anas Altikriti The Cordoba Foundation Chief Executive
October 12, 2021
