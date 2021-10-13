NGO helps small New York businesses survive the pandemic | Money Talks

New York City's Chinatown is home to thousands of small businesses. The ordinarily bustling area was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, as tourism numbers fell dramatically and anti-Asian sentiment hit an all-time high. But the community is fighting back. Kyoko Gasha pays a visit to an initiative aimed at assisting and reviving local businesses. #SmallBusinesses #PandemicRecovery #NGO