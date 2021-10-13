IMF trims 2021 global GDP growth forecast to 5.9% | Money Talks

The International Monetary Fund has trimmed its forecast for global growth this year as nations struggle to contain the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The unequal distribution of vaccines means some countries will recover from the pandemic faster than those without sufficient jabs to innoculate their populations. Paolo Montecillo has more. #IMF #GlobalGDP #GlobalGrowth #GDP