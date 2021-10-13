ICJ Rules in Somalia’s Favour in Maritime Border Dispute With Kenya

The top UN court, the International Court of Justice, has ruled largely in favour of Somalia in its maritime border dispute with Kenya. Both countries have disputed for years over which direction their border stretches into the Indian Ocean - an area believed to be rich in oil and gas reserves. Kenya has "in totality" rejected the ICJ's ruling. So, what happens next? Will the UN get involved to resolve the dispute in case of an escalation, given that Somalia has no navy at its disposal? Guests: Patrick Gathara Curator for the Online Kenyan Current Affairs Portal The Elephant Agnes Gitau Managing Partner at GBS Africa Timothy Walker Maritime Project Leader at the Institute for Security Studies