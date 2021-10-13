US secretary of state meets foreign ministers of Israel and UAE

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met foreign ministers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel. They have been discussing how to move forward with the Abraham Accords, which have normalised relations between some Arab nations and Israel. Nihad Awad, co-founder and executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in the US weighs in. #Blinken #UAE #Israel