Beirut blast: Hezbollah blames judge's investigation for being 'biased'

The investigation into last year's Beirut port blast which killed 200 people has been suspended for a third time. Top officials in the government and security agencies were all aware of the dangerous chemicals being stored at the port, but failed to act. Karim Emile Bitar from Saint Joseph University of Beirut weighs in. #Beirutblastprobe #Beirut #Lebanon