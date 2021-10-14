Why have pro-Iran groups rejected the results of Iraq’s election?

Vote counting is still under way in Iraq after Sunday's general election, with initial results showing Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr leading the polls. Pro-Iranian groups have rejected the preliminary results, calling Sadr's victory a 'scam and manipulation'. Chairperson of the Iraq Advisory Council Farhad Alaaldin explains. #Iraqelection #MoqtadaSadr #HashedalShaabi