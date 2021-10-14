EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora visits Tehran

The EU's deputy foreign policy chief, who is also co-ordinating with Iran on reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal, is in Tehran for a series of meetings. Enrique Mora has met with the deputy foreign minister and is expected to discuss reviving the stalled accords. Iranian affairs analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm weighs in. #Iran #EnriqueMora #Irannucleardeal