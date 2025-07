Is Hezbollah trying to stop investigation of the Beirut port blast?

At least six people have died and many have been injured by gunfire during a protest in Beirut. Hezbollah called the protest after a court ruled that an investigation into last year's explosion at the city's port could resume. Aya Majzoub, from Human Rights Watch weighs in. #Hezbollah #BeirutBlast #TarekBitar