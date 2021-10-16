Playback: Lockdown Ends After More Than 100 Days

Playback- where we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. Leaders of the G20 hold a special session on the humanitarian crisis facing Afghanistan... Young Iraqis still yearn for change following parliamentary elections last Sunday... Lebanon experiences 'unprecedented' levels of hunger, as a fuel crisis paralyses the country... The UK launches a public inquiry into the health failures during the COVID-19 pandemic while some cities in Australia start easing restrictions...