October 15, 2021
MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS: How much is the pandemic to blame?
How much easier is it to live in the 21st century than in times gone by? By most counts - mortality/ education/ disease it is a great deal easier. But what about mental health? Are times tougher now, or are we just more aware of the issues and prepared to discuss them? Guests: Ledia Lazeri WHO Europe Mental Health Team Emma Jayne Gooch Mother of Mental Health Sufferer Elena Antonova Senior Lecturer in Psychology Brunel University of London Dr Cyrus Abbasian Consultant Psychiatrist
