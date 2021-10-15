UN Ends Its War Crimes Probe In Yemen

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to end the mandate of experts investigating war crimes in Yemen. Trapped in the world's worst humanitarian crisis, seven years of war has killed more than 100,000 people, and left nearly four million displaced. Now that the UN has voted to shut down a war crimes probe, fears are growing that it could embolden different warring groups in Yemen. Guests: Jahaan Pittalwala Research Analyst Raiman Al-Hamdani Researcher at ARK Group