At least 47 people killed, dozens injured in Shia mosque blast

At least 47 people have been killed after multiple suicide bombings at a mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar. The mosque was crowded when the attackers struck. Daesh-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series that has proved to be the biggest test for the Taliban since it seized power in August. Hasan Abdullah reports. #Kandahar #Shia #MosqueAttack