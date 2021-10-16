October 16, 2021
Myanmar junta leader excluded in upcoming ASEAN summit
In an unprecedented move, a non-political representative from Myanmar will be invited to an upcoming ASEAN leaders summit instead of the country's military junta chief. It comes after foreign ministers held a special meeting to address the failure of Myanmar's military government in defusing a bloody crisis since it seized power earlier this year. #ASEAN #Myanmar
