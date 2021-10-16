October 16, 2021
Environmentalists are working to clean Brussels' River Senne
While Paris' River Seine has long been the inspiration for some of the greatest works of romantic art and literature, not so in the Belgium capital. The river Senne in Brussels may share the same name but that's where the similarities end. Now environmentalists are working to change that and restore its natural beauty. #LaSenne #RiverCleanup #Environment
