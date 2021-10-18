BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Bottlenecks threaten global economic recovery from pandemic | Money Talks
Supply chain bottlenecks are pushing up the cost of a wide variety of goods. That's because of rising demand for products that the world's infrastructure isn't equipped to handle. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it's threatening to derail the fragile recovery from the pandemic. For more, we spoke to Samir Dani. He's a professor of operations management and the Deputy Director of the Keele University Business School, and joins us from Loughborough in the U-K. #EconomicRecovery #GlobalShortage #Pandenic
Bottlenecks threaten global economic recovery from pandemic | Money Talks
October 18, 2021
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us