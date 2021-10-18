Partially shredded Banksy painting sells for record $25.4M | Money Talks

A malfunctioning hidden shredder was all that saved the Banksy painting 'Girl with Balloon' from the bin. That's right after it was auctioned off for more than a million dollars in 2018. But the failed stunt has proven to be a huge financial success. Paolo Montecillo has the details. #Banksy #Auction #GirlwithBalloon #Shredder