October 18, 2021
Syrian regime, opposition meet in Geneva for talks on new constitution
The UN is beginning another push towards peace in Syria. The latest round of talks between the regime and opposition groups will be held in Geneva this week. The director of political studies at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Marwan Kabalan looks at the prospects for peace in Syria.
