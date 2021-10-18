WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria: Assad Regime and Opposition Agree To Begin Constitutional Reform
Representatives from the Syrian regime and opposition are in Geneva to begin drafting a new constitution for the country. The process began in 2018 after negotiators in Sochi agreed to form a constitutional committee. The committee is made up of 45 members, 15 from the Assad regime, 15 from the opposition and 15 from civil society groups. Very little has been achieved since the formation of the committee, but on Sunday the UN announced that, for the first time, the regime and opposition co-chairs have agreed to begin the process of drafting provisions for constitutional reform. But is Assad really interested in constitutional reform even as he controls the majority of Syria? Guests: Yahya al Aridi Member of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and Spokesperson for the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission Ibrahim Olabi Lawyer at Guernica 37 and Board Member of the Syrian British Council Scott Lucas International Politics Professor at the University of Birmingham
October 18, 2021
