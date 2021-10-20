In Conversation with Pedro Alonso | The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present | Love is in the Bin

On this episode of Showcase; The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present 00:02 Kenneth Womack, Author ‘John Lennon 1980: The Last Days in the Life’ 00:37 Love is in the Bin 08:50 Shortcuts 10:18 In Conversation with Pedro Alonso 12:03 Matt Goss' new Album 19:55 Comics Art at the Uffizi Galleries 21:49 #PaulMcCartney #PedroAlonso #Banksy