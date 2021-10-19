WORLD
Across The Balkans: How Greece Is Illegally Pushing Back Asylum Seekers
Across The Balkans speaks to asylum seekers forcibly pushed back by Greek authorities at sea. Katarina Petrovic’s film features testimonies from several women who have endured the unimaginable and survived and who are now struggling to make a life for themselves in Greece. They all tell stories of beatings, mistreatment and attempted pushbacks. The European Union is urging Athens to investigate. The Greek government denies all such reports, saying it operates within international law. But Amnesty International Researcher Jennifer Foster tells us how Greece's actions clearly violate numerous international laws and refugees conventions. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. 👉 Watch other episodes of ‘Across The Balkans’: http://trt.world/fvfp
October 19, 2021
