Which Western Balkans nations will join the EU?

Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and North Macedonia have been on the waiting list for almost 20 years. Now they've been told that one day they will be welcome, but not when that day will be. Why does the European Union appear to have gone, if not cold, then a little chilly about inviting six Balkan countries to the bloc? It appears the big fear is that since membership comes the free movement of people, there'll be a lot of people in countries that already belong, worried about migration... GUESTS: Adnan Cerimagic Senior Analyst at European Stability Initiative Engjellushe Morina Senior Policy Fellow at European Council on Foreign Relations Ian Bancroft Consultant for the Peaceful Change initiative