October 19, 2021
WORLD
The Netherlands police clash with protesters demonstrating against rising rent prices
Clashes broke out between police and protesters in Rotterdam during a protest against the government’s housing policy, rising rental prices, and a shortage of affordable housing in the Netherlands. Local media reports thousands showed up at the rally and some 50 people were arrested. #Netherlands #Rotterdam #HousingProtest
