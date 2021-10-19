WORLD
Russia Cuts Diplomatic Ties With NATO
Russia has cut ties with NATO after eight of its diplomats were expelled from the military alliance's mission in Brussels. NATO said the eight Russians working at its mission were intelligence officers - an allegation dismissed by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. For years, the relationship between NATO and Russia has become hostile, but in the past 12 months, tensions have sky-rocketed. Guests: Marc Ozawa Senior Researcher in Russian Affairs at the NATO Defense College Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti ISPI Research Fellow Specialising in Russia George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
October 19, 2021
