BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global foreign investments reach $852B in first half of 2021 | Money Talks
Global foreign direct investment in the first half of this year rebounded as major economies recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development's latest 'Investment Trends Monitor' report. FDI flows surged to more than 850-billion dollars in the first two quarters of the year, mostly driven by businesses buying or merging with overseas rivals. That money makes up 70-percent of the investments lost last year during the height of the pandemic. Almost half went to developed countries - a three-fold increase from 2020 levels. New investments in the world's poorest economies declined by 9-percent. #ForeignDirectInvestment #UNCTAD #COVID19Pandemic
Global foreign investments reach $852B in first half of 2021 | Money Talks
October 20, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us