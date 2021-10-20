UK announces deals worth $13.4B in renewable energy projects | Money Talks

The British government has secured more than 13-billion dollars in new foreign investments in a bid to lure back much-needed funds after Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking to convince the likes of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon to back green energy projects in the country. Johnson says it's part of efforts to transform the UK - which first industrialised the use of coal in the 19th century - into one of the most environmentally- friendly places on Earth. For more, we spoke to Bob Ward in London. He's the policy and communications director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, at the London School of Economics. #GreenInvestments #RenewableEnergyProjects #BillGates