October 20, 2021
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over latest launch
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting after North Korea confirmed its latest missile launch. This one is a smaller type of ballistic missile, fired from a submarine. And although it has a shorter range than previous tests, it means Pyongyang could be closer to launching an operational submarine, stocked with many small missiles. Liz Maddock reports.
