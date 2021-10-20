WORLD
At least 23 people killed in separate attacks in Syria
At least 23 people have been killed in two attacks in Idlib and Damascus. In the first incident, 13 regime forces were killed in two roadside bombs. The second incident in Idlib has left at least 10 civilians dead. Regime forces shelled a market place in the Ariha district. Marwan Kabalan, director of policy analysis at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies weighs in. #idlib #syria #ariha
