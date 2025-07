Erdogan and Buhari to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Abuja for the final stop on his three-nation tour of Africa. Nigeria is the continent's most populous country and Turkey's largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa. Ovigwe Eguegu, co-founder of Afripolitika, weighs in. #Erdoğan #Buhari #Africa