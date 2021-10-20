BIZTECH
Netflix customer base, profits grow with help from 'Squid Game' | Money Talks
Netflix continues to assert its dominance in the streaming market, despite stiff competition from the likes of Disney-plus and H-B-O Max. The company added four-point-four-million subscribers in the third quarter. That's double what it saw in the same period last year, and brings Netflix's global customer base to more than 213 million. Revenues rose 16 percent to 7-and-a-half billion dollars. Profits almost doubled to 1-point-45 billion, beating expectations. Part of that growth is due to the success of thriller 'Squid Game,' which was released in the second half of September. Netflix says the South Korean drama has become its most popular show, with 140 million people watching. But news of the company's strong third-quarter performance was overshadowed by protests by some Netflix employees. About a thousand workers are expected to stage a walkout over management's handling of a controversial special by American comedian Dave Chapelle. #Netflix #SquidGame #HBOMax
October 20, 2021
