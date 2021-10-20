October 20, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Haitians protest against the kidnapping of 17 missionaries
Gang activity in Haiti is on the rise, with more than 600 kidnappings reported in the first nine months of this year, according to one human rights group. In the latest high profile incident, 17 North American missionaries have been taken hostage. Executive director of Project Blueprint Brian Concannon weighs in. #Haiti #gangs #kidnappings
Haitians protest against the kidnapping of 17 missionaries
Explore