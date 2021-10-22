Tesla reports record $1.6B profit in third quarter | Money Talks

Tesla has reported record earnings for the third consecutive quarter, on the back of strong sales in the large Chinese market. The electric carmaker says it made 1-point-6 billion dollars in the three months to September. That's up almost 400 percent year-on-year. Revenues also beat expectations, coming in at 13-point-8 billion dollars. Earlier this month, the company said it delivered a record-breaking 241-thousand vehicles to customers. US auto giants like Ford and General Motors saw a drop in sales in the same period, due to supply chain issues that are slowing down production. Tesla says it could have sold even more cars if not for those same logistical problems, that have led to an industry wide-shortage of parts like batteries and semiconductors. #Tesla #electriccarmaker #semiconductors