Florida man pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school shooting

Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The school shooting in Parkland, Florida what was one of the deadliest in US history. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to 17 counts of attempted murder for those he injured. Gun rights advocate John Lott tells us what this case means. #FloridaShooting #NikolasCruz #GunReform